University of Hawaii receivers coach Brennan Marion keeps his eye on the ball
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2007
University of Hawaii receivers coach Brennan Marion, right, caught 11 touchdown passes for Tulsa in 2007 while playing for new UH coach Todd Graham.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree