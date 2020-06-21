Signs of Hawaiian Life – June 21, 2020
John Young of Kailua spotted the colorful Waikiki fabric shop while strolling through downtown Noumea, New Caledonia, in
December. Photo by Mary Bergmann.
Waikiki resident Chad Griffith discovered the Aloha boutique, which sells Hawaiian clothing, in Papeete, Tahiti. Photo by
passerby.
Ewa Beach resident Robert W. Holub snapped this selfie in front of the Kawaii Gift Studio in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, in December. That day also happened to be his 66th birthday.
While on a trip to Cordoba, Argentina, Kevin Butterbaugh found the Aloha
Restobar in November. Photo by Susan
Butterbaugh.
Johnny Mauch of Kailua stopped at a snow-covered Waikiki Beach in Salem, Mass., in December.
Harold Chang spotted the Waikiki clothing store at the Mall of Egypt in Cairo while on a tour of Egypt,
Israel and Jordan in December. Photo by D. Yeoh.
