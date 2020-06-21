comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life - June 21, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life | Travel

Signs of Hawaiian Life – June 21, 2020

  • Today
  • Updated 7:08 p.m.
  • John Young of Kailua spotted the colorful Waikiki fabric shop while strolling through downtown Noumea, New Caledonia, in December. Photo by Mary Bergmann.

  • Waikiki resident Chad Griffith discovered the Aloha boutique, which sells Hawaiian clothing, in Papeete, Tahiti. Photo by passerby.

  • Ewa Beach resident Robert W. Holub snapped this selfie in front of the Kawaii Gift Studio in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, in December. That day also happened to be his 66th birthday.

  • While on a trip to Cordoba, Argentina, Kevin Butterbaugh found the Aloha Restobar in November. Photo by Susan Butterbaugh.

  • Johnny Mauch of Kailua stopped at a snow-covered Waikiki Beach in Salem, Mass., in December.

  • Harold Chang spotted the Waikiki clothing store at the Mall of Egypt in Cairo while on a tour of Egypt, Israel and Jordan in December. Photo by D. Yeoh.

