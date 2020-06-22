Column: Hawaii island needs Honua Ola Bioenergy’s firm power now
- By Derek Kurisu
-
Today
- Updated 12:11 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESTY HONUA OLA BIOENERGY
The Honua Ola Bioenergy plant on Hawaii island is shown here.
-
Derek Kurisu, executive vice president of KTA Super Stores, was raised on the sugar plantation where his father worked at the sugar mill, now converted to the Honua Ola Bioenergy plant.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree