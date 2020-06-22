comscore Column: Hawaii island needs Honua Ola Bioenergy’s firm power now | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Hawaii island needs Honua Ola Bioenergy’s firm power now

  • By Derek Kurisu
  • Today
  • Updated 12:11 a.m.
  • COURTESTY HONUA OLA BIOENERGY The Honua Ola Bioenergy plant on Hawaii island is shown here.

    COURTESTY HONUA OLA BIOENERGY

    The Honua Ola Bioenergy plant on Hawaii island is shown here.

  • Derek Kurisu, executive vice president of KTA Super Stores, was raised on the sugar plantation where his father worked at the sugar mill, now converted to the Honua Ola Bioenergy plant.

    Derek Kurisu, executive vice president of KTA Super Stores, was raised on the sugar plantation where his father worked at the sugar mill, now converted to the Honua Ola Bioenergy plant.

We Americans believe in education. We tend to assume that if you help a young person get a good education and the right skills, then she’ll be able to make her way in American society. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Don’t take airlift to Hawaii for granted

Scroll Up