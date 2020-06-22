Column: It’s time for teenagers to step up, keep the progress going

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It did my heart good to see teenagers out there in the hot sun and taking risky chances during this pandemic to demonstrate against the status quo of hatred, racism and discrimination in this country, and to demand better justice for all Americans.

I remembered my own participation in the 1963 March on Washington, and later in other peaceful demonstrations during the 1960s against the war in Vietnam. In one of these, we were tear-gassed for no reason by the Ithaca, N.Y., police, just like that which took place in Washington recently.

I remember the anti-war sit-ins at the University of Hawaii and the refuge offered protesting soldiers at the Church of the Crossroads. During my long lifetime, I have seen so many social changes, some forward, but sadly, for many, backward: homelessness, poverty in times of plenty, violence, incarceration and hopelessness.

The present malaise just horrifies me. I often wonder what the young people today must feel and think while seeing our current leader show such incivility, mindlessness and compassionless behavior on a daily basis. I wonder who is to mentor and inspire them today. I wonder if this isn’t why I see so many kids walking around with their heads buried in their cell phones.

I was lucky in my youth. I had Roosevelt, both FDR and Eleanor; Eisenhower, whom I grew to appreciate even more in later life; and Jack Kennedy. They were my mentors and inspired me greatly to do service in my life.

This is not the first demonstration, nor the second, nor the third, but together, we as a nation can make it the last. We cannot forget today’s headline next week as has always happened in the past nor allow discrimination of any kind rule over anyone anymore. The time to start a different future is today, this very moment.

To the many teenagers who will still be too young to vote in this year’s upcoming national election, you can still participate and make your voices heard. You can volunteer for the candidates who best reflect your vision for a better future, you can knock on your neighbor’s doors to voice your wishes for their vote and why, while, of course, wearing a mask and keeping a safe distance.

You can write to the candidates and tell them what you expect of them if they get voted into office. You can volunteer for one or more of the many community service organizations that are out there helping people. I think that my volunteer activities during my teenage years gave me such great experiences and certainly influenced the choices I made throughout the rest of my life.

Get out there, do good, let your voices be heard and you will be the ones who will truly change our society for the better. I am with you and for you.

Dina Brown Chuensanguansat, born during the Great Depression, teaches sociology and volunteers for community service organizations.