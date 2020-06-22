comscore Column: It’s time for teenagers to step up, keep the progress going | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: It’s time for teenagers to step up, keep the progress going

  By Dina Brown Chuensanguansat
  • Today
  • Updated 2:24 a.m.
  • Dina Brown

    Dina Brown

It did my heart good to see teenagers out there in the hot sun and taking risky chances during this pandemic to demonstrate against the status quo of hatred, racism and discrimination in this country, and to demand better justice for all Americans. Read more

