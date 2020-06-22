comscore Editorial: Congress should protect Dreamers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Congress should protect Dreamers

  • Today
  • Updated 2:46 a.m.

Roughly 650,000 undocumented young adults who were brought to the U.S. as children, a population class known as “Dreamers,” last week received something from the nation’s high court that they desperately needed: hope for a future with stability and dignity. Read more

Editorial: Legislature's focus had better be on moving fast to help the neediest

