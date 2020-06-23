Multiple containers fall overboard in waters off Hilo

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Improper loading and possible overloading of an interisland freight barge and employing practices to avoid paying overtime may have played a role in at least 21 shipping containers going overboard early Monday morning off the Hilo coast, alleges state Sen. Kai Kahele (D, Hilo), who is calling for a Senate investigation into the incident. Read more

Improper loading and possible overloading of an interisland freight barge and employing practices to avoid paying overtime may have played a role in at least 21 shipping containers going overboard early Monday morning off the Hilo coast, alleges state Sen. Kai Kahele (D, Hilo), who is calling for a Senate investigation into the incident.

“From looking at the photos and speaking to people working on the docks … who have loaded and unloaded the barge for Young Brothers, it clearly looks like it was improperly stacked,” Kahele said.

The barge’s stern was stacked five high with 40-foot shipping containers, a configuration that should be reserved for the vessel’s straightaway sections, possibly causing an imbalance, he said. “It’s a weight and balance issue.”

Young Brothers LLC, which operates Hawaii’s only interisland tug-and-barge service, has requested and received approval from the Public Utilities Commission to reduce its two weekly shipments of cargo to Hilo Harbor from Honolulu, Kahele said. “I would suspect Young Brothers has, with the PUC’s approval to reduce shipments to once a week … pressure to take every last bit of cargo they can get on that barge to Hilo.”

Young Brothers was asked to respond to Kahele’s allegations but only sent out the following statement:

“Earlier today, an incident on a barge traveling from Honolulu resulted in containers falling overboard as the vessel approached Hilo Bay,” Chris Martin, Young Brothers’ director of terminal operations, said in a written statement. “We have deployed a team of investigators to work closely with state and federal officials in determining the cause of the incident.

“Once the site has been declared safe, we will determine the number of containers impacted and contact affected customers,” he said. “Young Brothers has a salvage company in place to assist with developing and executing a plan to retrieve the containers.”

The company asked the state in May for $25 million to offset expected losses this year as a result of a 30% decrease in cargo related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Coast Guard launched an investigation involving the containers that fell off the barge, Ho‘omaka Hou, as the tug Hoku Loa was traveling to Hilo Harbor from Honolulu at about 4:30 a.m., the Coast Guard said.

Nine were located and 12 remained missing as of Monday afternoon.

Kahele said Monday afternoon that “a half-dozen containers are practically leaning over, tipping over,” he said.

The tug and barge’s crews realized the containers were missing after mooring in Hilo.

The containers were adrift 8 miles north of Hilo, and one was reported adrift inside Hilo Harbor.

The Coast Guard said it is working with the company to determine what cargo was lost. Marine safety personnel were sent to Hilo, and an overflight was conducted.

The state Harbors Division is also assisting at the pier in Hilo.

“Weather conditions at the time were decent,” said Chief Petty Officer Sara Muir, with east winds at 12 mph, 4-foot waves, a 3-foot south swell and isolated showers.

Muir said air pockets inside the containers could explain why some of the shipping containers were floating. The contents could be buoyant, explaining why some could float, she said.

The Coast Guard issued a broadcast to warn mariners to keep on the lookout for any visible or partially submerged containers that pose a hazard to navigation. Unlike commercial vessels, these have no markers or beacons, Muir said.

“Depending on the water depth, it may not be recoverable,” she said.

Kahele and state Sen. Lorraine Inouye (D, Kaupu­lehu-Waimea-North Hilo) are convening a Senate investigation committee into “why it happened and why was it allowed to happen.”

Kahele said the barge and tug were kept in a holding pattern miles several offshore for possibly up to several hours, which is when the containers fell off.

This is done to avoid paying overtime for the second tugboat crew that assists the barge when coming into Hilo Harbor to have to work prior to a 4:30 a.m. start time, he is alleging.

Kahele said the once-a-week shipment is not sustainable. “We need two service deliveries.”

“There’s too much commerce between Honolulu and Hilo,” Kahele said. “It’s devastating to small farmers, on the agriculture industry, the livestock industry. … When you cut corners, things like this happen.”

The barge was loaded at Honolulu Harbor. Kahele said several cars and shipping containers were left and will have to make the shipment a week later.

Young Brothers is cooperating with the Coast Guard, Muir said.