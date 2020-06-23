comscore Multiple containers fall overboard in waters off Hilo | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Multiple containers fall overboard in waters off Hilo

  • By Leila Fujimori and Rosemarie Bernardo lfujimori@staradvertiser.com rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:24 p.m.
  • PHOTO COURTESY STATE SEN. KAI KAHELE Investigators are checking into how 21 shipping containers aboard a Young Brothers vessel ended up in the ocean. Above, the barge Monday in Hilo Harbor.

Improper loading and possible overloading of an interisland freight barge and employing practices to avoid paying overtime may have played a role in at least 21 shipping containers going overboard early Monday morning off the Hilo coast, alleges state Sen. Kai Kahele (D, Hilo), who is calling for a Senate investigation into the incident. Read more

