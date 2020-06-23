comscore Former University of Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald inks deal with Tennessee Titans | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Former University of Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald inks deal with Tennessee Titans

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald cut between BYU's Payton Wilgar, left, and Chaz Ah You during the SoFi Hawaii Bowl on Dec. 24 at Aloha Stadium.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM / DEC. 2019

    Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald cut between BYU’s Payton Wilgar, left, and Chaz Ah You during the SoFi Hawaii Bowl on Dec. 24 at Aloha Stadium.

The Tennessee Titans and former University of Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald have reached an agreement on a multi-year contract, the club announced Monday on its website. Read more

