Mililani linebacker Sonny Semeatu commits to University of Hawaii football team

The University of Hawaii football team made another future investment, securing a 2021 commitment from Mililani High linebacker Sonny Semeatu.

Semeatu, who will be a senior this coming academic year, will put his commitment in writing on Dec. 16, the first day of the early signing period for NCAA football prospects.

“I love staying here and repping my Polynesian pride,” Semeatu said. “It’s D-I. The coaches are really nice. They keep building a bond with me. I told them, ‘Coach, I’m ready to commit.’ ”

Semeatu said he is 6 feet, 225 pounds, and capable of running 40 yards in a hand-timed, sub-4.7 seconds.

In 2019, Semeatu and Shane Kady were a 1-2 pass rushing combo for the Trojans. Off Mililani’s base of a three-man front, Semeatu and Kady moved into the box as edge rushers. “Last year, we had one of the best defenses ever at Mililani,” head coach Rod York said. “A big part was Sonny on the left side and Shane Kady on the right side. Then we had all the other ’backers in the back. Those two guys created havoc on the edge.”

Kady signed with Oregon State in December.

York praised Semeatu’s work ethic and friendly personality.

“He’s extremely naturally strong and aggressive,” York said of Semeatu. “He’s the nicest kid on our team. He’s always happy. He’s going to be a good teammate in the locker room and a good add for the University of Hawaii. He has one of those personalities where you’re happy next to him. He’s always smiling. He’s never unhappy or angry.”

But on the field, York said, “he’s a playmaker. He makes big plays at big times and big moments. A couple games, he had two or three sacks per game.”

Semeatu said his preference is to play middle linebacker. “That’s where all the action is,” he said. “I was always a defensive player.”

But at defensive coordinator Vince Nihipali’s request, Semeatu moved to outside linebacker in 2019. Nihipali was named Moanalua High’s head coach earlier this year.

“He’s a hell of a pass rusher,” York said of Semeatu. “He can get to the QB, and that’s one trait every college coach wants. This guy will get to the QB. The kid will play anywhere.”

Semeatu was born in Colorado Springs, Colo., and moved with his family to Mililani in 2011.

Semeatu is the fourth prospect to commit to UH’s 2021 recruiting class. Earlier, the Warriors received pledges from linebacker Peter Manuma of Campbell High, running back Da’Qualen “DQ” James of Lancaster (Texas) High, and defensive back Cinque Williams of Carroll High in Southlake, Texas.