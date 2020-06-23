comscore University of Hawaii football game with Fordham in jeopardy | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

University of Hawaii football game with Fordham in jeopardy

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The University of Hawaii football team’s third game of the season, a Sept. 12 meeting with Fordham at Aloha Stadium, is “in jeopardy,” a Patriot League spokesman said Monday. Read more

Television and radio - June 23, 2020

