12 shipping containers that went overboard still missing off Hilo coast

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:45 p.m.
  • COURTESY STATE SEN. KAI KAHELE Shipping containers aboard a Young Brothers vessel were seen in Hilo Harbor early Monday. The Coast Guard is investigating after 21 containers fell off the barge Monday between Honolulu and Hilo.

    Shipping containers aboard a Young Brothers vessel were seen in Hilo Harbor early Monday. The Coast Guard is investigating after 21 containers fell off the barge Monday between Honolulu and Hilo.

The Coast Guard is continuing to respond to the loss of 21 shipping containers that went overboard early Monday from a Young Brothers barge headed for Hilo. Read more

