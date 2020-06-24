12 shipping containers that went overboard still missing off Hilo coast
- By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:45 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY STATE SEN. KAI KAHELE
Shipping containers aboard a Young Brothers vessel were seen in Hilo Harbor early Monday. The Coast Guard is investigating after 21 containers fell off the barge Monday between Honolulu and Hilo.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree