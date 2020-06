Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Several years ago then-Fordham University football coach Joe Moorhead inaugurated what has become a popular summer tradition in the school’s athletic department, Aloha Friday.

Perhaps not coincidentally, the spectacle of coaches and staff in aloha wear on the Bronx, N.Y., campus started around the time that Moorhead booked the Rams for their 2020 football game at the University of Hawaii.

Going on seven years later, their closets well stocked with aloha print, the Rams now wonder if they will wear it to Aloha Stadium, particularly after a freshly minted conference policy has suddenly put the Sept. 12 game in jeopardy.

A football-only member of the Patriot League, Fordham’s travel plans — and UH’s second home game of the season — are at the mercy of the conference’s Council of Presidents COVID-19 impacted dictate Monday that its athletic teams not fly to games and, “with rare exceptions, regular-season competition will exclude overnight travel.”

Both of which could instantly torpedo the UH game, if they are allowed to stand.

The conference’s football committee is scheduled to meet today and the hope is that it will put forth a strong enough argument for the league’s presidents to reconsider the policies and make exceptions for the long-contracted games.

Fordham and another affiliate member, Georgetown, which competes only in football and rowing, are the two schools in the Patriot League that would be most impacted by the policy and, perhaps, as affiliates the two with the least juice. Georgetown is scheduled to play at the University of San Diego in November.

The Patriot League policy came several weeks after the Atlantic 10 Conference, where the bulk of Fordham’s teams compete, came up with a similar policy designed to regionalize its travel, cutting costs, time and potential COVID-19 exposure. Key differences, however, are that the A-10’s policy was more directed at so-called Olympic sports and the league does not offer football.

Until Monday’s policy announcement officials said the schools had regularly kept in touch with little hint of the impending bump in the road.

Now, they are scrambling to seek clarity for what the Patriot League had in mind and what it might mean for their seasons.

In Manoa, the Fordham game fits as a well-placed buffer, pandemic willing of course, between UH’s Sept. 5 home opener against UCLA and its Sept. 19 game at Oregon. No small consideration for a Rainbow Warrior team trying to get up to speed with new schemes, a new head coach and coordinators on board.

In a season in which the first couple of games or even later parts of the schedule could be directly impacted by spikes or waves of COVID-19, the ’Bows can hardly afford to lose one of their 13 games and seven home revenue opportunities just 66 days before the season is scheduled to open.

When Moorhead booked the UH game and excitedly told staffers in 2013, “We’re going to Hawaii!” some were ready to rush home and pack that day.

Seven years later, they — and their hosts — wait to see if the Rams will be going at all.

Reach Ferd Lewis at flewis@staradvertiser.com or 529-4820.