Jacob Yoro’s winding path led him back home with University of Hawaii football coaching staff
By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
UH ATHLETICS
“I never thought I’d get the opportunity to do what I love back home in front of family.”
Jacob Yoro
University of Hawaii co-defensive coordinator
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM / 2017
Jacob Yoro, right, worked with Hawaii safety Austin Gerard during a practice in 2017, Yoro’s first year as a member of the Rainbow Warrior football team’s coaching staff. Yoro was promoted to co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach this year by new UH head coach Todd Graham.