Coldwell Banker Pacific Properties Executive Vice President Greg Macres has announced that three company branch senior vice presidents have been named to the 2019 Coldwell Banker Realty President’s Council for Managers: Kalama Kim from the Kapolei office, Patti Nakagawa from the Honolulu office and Lael Wheeler from the Diamond Head-Kahala office. The council recognizes the leaders of the top 20% of 800 offices within the national Coldwell Banker Realty network, based on their exemplary performance in 2019.

