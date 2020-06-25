Police say suspect turned himself in with bloody bat

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

HILO >> A Hawaii island homicide suspect surrendered himself at a police station holding a bloody bat believed to have been used in the killing, authorities said.

Stanley Marion Cummins, 51, appeared at a Big Island police station Saturday, The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported.

He is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jace Whitney Ahquin, 35.

Cummins told Pahoa officers “self- defense is self-defense” as he was being booked, police documents said.

Cummins told officers he went downstairs in his home to confront Ahquin, who was a tenant in the home. He told officers he hit Ahquin in the head “approximately three times” with the bat as Ahquin lay in bed, police records said.

There was no explanation of a motive for the attack.

Puna police responded shortly before 7 a.m. to the home after receiving a call from someone reporting Ahquin had been hit with a bat. Officers entering the home heard gasping noises and found Ahquin with “a major indentation to his face” and “gasping for air,” records said. Ahquin died before Hawaii Fire Department medics arrived.

Cummins did not enter a plea during his initial appearance Monday in Hilo District Court. His attorney requested a reduction of the $1 million bail.