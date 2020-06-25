Ferd Lewis: Creative advertising could return to Aloha Stadium
- By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
DENNIS ODA / DODA@STARADVERTISER.COM / 1993
Former Aloha Bowl owners Marcia and Lenny Klompus, above, used giant inflatables to fill empty sections of the stadium in the 1980s.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Backed by field-level advertising, Hawaii’s Jason-Matthew Sharsh, above, looked for yardage against San Diego State on Nov. 23 at Aloha Stadium.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree