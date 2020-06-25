Chaminade’s Tyler Cartaino named PacWest Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Chaminade men’s basketball wing Tyler Cartaino on Wednesday was named the Pacific West Conference Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year as voted by the conference athletic directors.

The 6-foot-6 senior from Newbury Park, Calif., is the first student-athlete in PacWest history to win the conference’s most prestigious individual award in consecutive years.

In the classroom, Cartaino held a cumulative 3.795 grade-point average in accounting. He is also a two-time winner of the PacWest Men’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year. On the court, Cartaino was the PacWest scoring champion at 20.8 points per game.