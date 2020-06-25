Hawaii Beat | Sports Chaminade’s Tyler Cartaino named PacWest Scholar-Athlete of the Year By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Chaminade men’s basketball wing Tyler Cartaino on Wednesday was named the Pacific West Conference Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year as voted by the conference athletic directors. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Chaminade men’s basketball wing Tyler Cartaino on Wednesday was named the Pacific West Conference Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year as voted by the conference athletic directors. The 6-foot-6 senior from Newbury Park, Calif., is the first student-athlete in PacWest history to win the conference’s most prestigious individual award in consecutive years. In the classroom, Cartaino held a cumulative 3.795 grade-point average in accounting. He is also a two-time winner of the PacWest Men’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year. On the court, Cartaino was the PacWest scoring champion at 20.8 points per game. Previous Story Television and radio - June 24, 2020 Next Story Television and radio - June 25, 2020