Chaminade’s Tyler Cartaino named PacWest Scholar-Athlete of the Year

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Chaminade men’s basketball wing Tyler Cartaino on Wednesday was named the Pacific West Conference Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year as voted by the conference athletic directors. Read more

