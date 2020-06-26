Free parking and other perks for EVs set to expire by end of June
- By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:17 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2019
Free parking for electric cars will end at the end of June. Above, electric cars are parked in reserved stalls at Terminal 1 of Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2017
The Honolulu airport’s parking area A has a charging dock and designated parking on the ground floor for electric vehicles.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree