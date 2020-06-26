comscore Free parking and other perks for EVs set to expire by end of June | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Free parking and other perks for EVs set to expire by end of June

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:17 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2019 Free parking for electric cars will end at the end of June. Above, electric cars are parked in reserved stalls at Terminal 1 of Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2019

    Free parking for electric cars will end at the end of June. Above, electric cars are parked in reserved stalls at Terminal 1 of Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2017 The Honolulu airport’s parking area A has a charging dock and designated parking on the ground floor for electric vehicles.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2017

    The Honolulu airport’s parking area A has a charging dock and designated parking on the ground floor for electric vehicles.

Free parking for electric vehicles at state airports, along with other perks that have been in place for the past eight years, are set to expire at the end of the month, state officials said. Read more

Previous Story
Ernest ‘Ernie’ Libarios Sr., longtime Leeward Community College counselor dies

Scroll Up