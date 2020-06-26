comscore Rearview Mirror: Rabbit Island off Oahu has a deep, rich history | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Rearview Mirror

Rearview Mirror: Rabbit Island off Oahu has a deep, rich history

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 9:16 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 1969 Manana, or Rabbit Island, off the coast of Waimanalo, did have rabbits.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 1969

    Manana, or Rabbit Island, off the coast of Waimanalo, did have rabbits.

  • Star-Advertiser / 1969 RABBIT ISLAND. PLENTY OF ROOM FOR BIRDS, RABBITS, BIOLOGIST REPORTS. April 17, 1969.

    Star-Advertiser / 1969

    RABBIT ISLAND. PLENTY OF ROOM FOR BIRDS, RABBITS, BIOLOGIST REPORTS. April 17, 1969.

  • HAWAII STATE ARCHIVES Princess Abigail Campbell Kawananakoa met President Franklin D. Roosevelt and first lady Eleanor Roosevelt in 1934. The Roosevelts claimed they met a queen while in Hawaii.

    HAWAII STATE ARCHIVES

    Princess Abigail Campbell Kawananakoa met President Franklin D. Roosevelt and first lady Eleanor Roosevelt in 1934. The Roosevelts claimed they met a queen while in Hawaii.

It’s time to open up the old mail bag and answer some reader questions. I try to do this every four to six weeks, so feel free to send in any questions you have. Read more

Previous Story
Ernest ‘Ernie’ Libarios Sr., longtime Leeward Community College counselor dies

Scroll Up