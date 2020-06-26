Cole McDonald embraces another big test, this one on the highest level

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Of all his completions, Cole McDonald’s most emotional one came this week when he finalized a four-year contract with the Tennessee Titans.

“To finally put pen to paper was an amazing moment,” said McDonald, who was the University of Hawaii football team’s starting quarterback the past two seasons. “Reading over the contract and talking to my agent, it was a dream come true. I couldn’t help but look back at everyone who was important in my life. My teammates, my coaches, friends, family, mentors, people who aided me along the way. It was a culmination of all their time and effort and support for that one special moment to sign a piece of paper. It was awesome to know I’m officially a Tennessee Titan.”

McDonald, who relinquished an opportunity to return to UH for his senior season, was the Titans’ seventh-round choice in the 2020 NFL Draft. He joins Ryan Tannehill and Logan Woodside as the only quarterbacks on the Titans’ roster.

“It’s a really good opportunity going forward,” McDonald said. “Three QBs on the roster gives me an opportunity to come in and learn right away and battle. I’m excited for that, being able to come in and compete right away.”

Two weeks ago, McDonald went to Nashville to work out with Tannehill, Woodside and the receivers. Because Saint Thomas Sports Park, which the Titans use to train, is temporarily closed because of the pandemic, the players worked out a nearby high school.

“It was my first time experiencing the South, let alone Tennessee,” said McDonald, who grew up in La Mirada, Calif. “I was there for about a week. I met all the guys. I was throwing with Ryan and Logan and some of the receivers. We got some good work. I got acclimated to some of the guys on the team, just got to know them a little bit, and see Nashville. It’s a beautiful place. It was an awesome time.”

McDonald said he picked up pointers from Tannehill, who guided the Titans into the playoffs last year. “It was good to hear him talk about the offense and how he handles it,” McDonald said. “I wanted to get acclimated and get on the same wavelength.”

McDonald will return to Nashville in July, when NFL facilities are expected to open.

For now, he is training in California. He said he works on speed drills with Rick Hagedorn of Speedburners, a speed-training company based in Orange County. “He’s helping me stay fast, fluid and mobile,” McDonald said.

Quarterbacks coach Steve Calhoun, who runs Armed &Dangerous, has helped McDonald’s throwing motion. “Like anything else, you can always improve,” said McDonald, who has trained under Calhoun since high school. “I was trying to tighten my motion and delivery.”

McDonald began tinkering with his motion in the offseason before his junior year, an adjustment that improved zip and accuracy on mid-range passes. This is another tune-up. “It’s just repetition,” McDonald said. “It’s getting acclimated and consistently working at it until it becomes muscle memory.”

McDonald said he has no plans to spend any of his signing bonus. He said he is following the financial advice of not splurging on items that depreciate in value, such as cars. The NFL “wants us to be smart with our money,” McDonald said.

He even has resisted searching for a home in Nashville. “We’re focusing on making the team first,” McDonald said. “That’s goal No. 1. Once we make the team, we can look for a place to live afterward.”