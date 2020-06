Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It is time for whites to stop talking and start listening before meaningful conversations about racism can really happen. The social construct of race has benefited whites unfairly for much too long.

From the beginning, it fueled the myth of white supremacy; it justified genocide and slavery to build a nation for whites to prosper. It allowed the breaking of treaties with Native Americans and the backing out of reparation for freed slaves; it established an era of Jim Crow, redlining, voter suppression, police brutality and much more, giving whites an unfair advantage. It institutionalized racism.

It is time for whites to sit at the table with Blacks and listen to what they have to say. And not just Blacks. Listen to everyone who has not shared in the privilege bestowed unfairly on whites. Really listen. Then think what we all must do together to end racism once and for all.

Arthur Mersereau

Manoa

Prudent management, not union pay raises

The Legislature should not be giving public workers raises when our tax revenues have fallen off the COVID-19 cliff (“Proposed Hawaii public worker pay raises would cost more than $150 million,” Star-Advertiser, June 25). Not to mention the additional expenditures our state faces in nearly every area.

Prudent management would be to conserve as much capital as possible. The state should probably look to cut back public-sector salaries in every area possible, increase fees for visitors using our local attractions, and add an additional paradise tax, too.

Les Howard

Kaunakakai

Don’t turn United States into ‘Trump States’

Please do not vote to re-elect Donald Trump for president of the United States. During his more than 3-1/2 years as president, he has destroyed America and everything we stand for as a free nation. His authoritarian actions have denigrated our news media, calling them “fake news,” and now is attempting to take away our freedom of the press.

He has changed the federal Office of Attorney General to become his own personal prosecutor, where his rivals and enemies are threatened and his friends and allies who have committed crimes are set free.

If he is re-elected for a second term, you will see the birth of “Trump States of America.”

Howard Lee

Hawaii Kai

Will current train cars be usable in 2025?

If rail is not opening until 2025, what will happen with the trains? Will they be all rusted by then? Why were they delivered so early? And the technology will surely be even more outdated than it already is.

Jean Toyama

Downtown Honolulu

