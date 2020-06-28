Column: Hawaii, United Nations Charter have vision for the future

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Seventy-five years ago, the United States of America hosted the global gathering to end the scourge of war and harnessed the political will, with allies and advocates, to create a world charter enshrining the principles of peace, democracy and equality.

In San Francisco, from April 26 to June 26, the 50 states shared vision and values for a new way forward for the world rooted in human rights and fundamental freedoms. Community associations and national non-governmental organizations were part of the process, too. The United Nations Charter was drafted and delivered to begin a new chapter for humanity.

The U.S. provided leadership, as the only founding member to include its civil society as partners, and promoted philosophy of liberty in the deliberations. Equally significant, we the peoples participated pressuring for adoption of articles to guarantee governments obligations to its citizens with inherent and inalienable rights and foster a fairer future for all.

Interrogating the international initiative of the United Nations, it is a time for reflection and reinforcement of the original philosophy “to reaffirm faith in fundamental human rights, in the dignity and worth of the human person, in the equal rights of men and women and of nations large and small.”

The U.N. Charter is the cornerstone of the postwar world system fostering rule of law featuring prominently the core civil and political rights in the constitution. The Spirit of San Francisco was kept alive by civil society. While the U.S. worked diligently diplomatically to maintain its exceptional reputation as an exemplary member in the U.N., the people’s movement kept the nation honest challenging the country to ensure equality and equity for all, including emerging economic, social and cultural rights. The civil society mobilized to ensure the U.N. Charter applied domestically and served as a tool to shape foreign policy to promote and protect human rights around the world. Civil society knows our national priorities must remember our role in San Francisco

Today, the current administration is mean-spirited small-minded against strategic multilateralism. We promote our narrow national interest first and ignore interests of allies and greater good of humanity. We withdraw continuously from important international institutions that sends the wrong signal from the shining city to the world and provides an opening for other superpowers to step in and steer the U.N. from its origins.

All of those actions shame the foundation of San Francisco. Fortunately, Hawaii is a beacon of bold philosophy, police and practice. “We Are Still In” was launched when we agreed to the Paris Agreement and U.N. 2030 Agenda spreading across the nation. Our Legislature consistently adopts bills and resolutions to reinforce our role as a partner to people and our planet.

Since the creation of the U.N. where Hawaii bid for Waimanalo to be site of the global headquarters, we continue to ignite a way forward for island nations being recognized as U.N. Local 2030 Hub. Hawaii Green Growth is preparing a historic, first-ever subnational statewide Voluntary Local Review at the U.N. High Level Political Forum.

Also, building on the public-private partnership in sustainable development, the United Nations Development Programme recognized Hui Maka‘ainana o Makana of Kaua‘i and Hui Malama O Mo‘omomi of Moloka‘i for their indigenous wisdom in action receiving the Equator Prize.

Hawaii offers a way forward for the U.S. to build bridges on bold vision for a better future. In 25 years, we must go beyond rhetoric and protect all human rights for all. Our domestic and foreign policy must converge to transform where we lead by example in equity and equality. Sustainable development, human security and rights are the path forward toward peace on Earth.

Joshua Cooper, a United Nations Association-USA National Council member, is a lecturer at the University of Hawaii and professor-of-practice in the University of New South Wales Diplomacy Training Program.