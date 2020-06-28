Letters: Women inmates need halfway house; Marginalized lack reproductive care

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hearing about the impending closure of Fernhurst Halfway House and the end to the important work furlough program it has been providing for women inmates is very disheartening. Its continued operation is essential for positive outcomes for women leaving prison.

The Lani-Kailua Outdoor Circle has been working with incarcerated women at the Women’s Community Correctional Center in Kailua for over 20 years, and has seen firsthand the irreplaceable value that Ferhurst provides. We are stunned by this news.

Keeping this facility open should be a priority for the state. Fernhurst has a proven track record of setting up women for success, has been shown to reduce recidivism dramatically, and it is in the state’s best economic interest to see it remain operational. We strongly urge the Department of Public Safety to reconsider its position.

Diane Harding

The Lani-Kailua Outdoor Circle

Help women move back into society

I am writing in support of the commentary by Dana Tokioka and Noriko Namiki (“Save lone halfway house for women inmates,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, June 23).

My husband, the Rev. Samuel Cox, and I have learned of the need for halfway houses for women who are inmates trying to rebuild their lives, not only for their own sake but also for the sake of their children.

Eight years ago my husband, preparing to leave the home he had owned for more than 30 years to move to Pohai Nani Retirement Community in Kaneohe, was asked if he would consider allowing women who had been serving time in prison to use his home as a transition house. This home is now known as the Beacon of Hope House, and more than 20 women have been able to transition out of prison through this home.

One of the big advantages has been for them to have their children visit and even live with them in the home. Allowing these women to restart their lives with encouragement and support, as is done at Fernhurst and through YWCA Oahu, we, too, experience joy and thanksgiving.

The Rev. Barbara Grace (Babs) Ripple

Kaneohe

Marginalized lack reproductive care

As a 24-year-old woman of color, reproductive health care access was the issue that awoke my first political action, because without control over my body, I don’t have control over my life. I’m privileged to receive affordable reproductive services, but the reality is others aren’t — in particular, the BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) and LGBTQIA+ community.

Black women implemented the reproductive justice framework that identifies intersections where BIPOC face systemic barriers to accessing health care and livable wages, and institutions that oppress marginalized communities.

The fight for keeping reproductive services legal is not enough when marginalized communities can’t access legal services. In order to achieve justice, we need to put marginalized voices at the center and understand that a right without access, isn’t a right at all.

I demand that legislators pass a $2.4 million family planning program within the state budget, so everyone can have equitable access to reproductive health care and sex education.

Alani Bagcal

Waikiki

Housing construction will boost economy

Let’s build our way out of the recession by constructing more housing, something we need regardless of an economic downturn. Housing construction has led the economy out of recession over the past 50 years.

In the wake of the early 2000s recession, housing accounted for almost 26% of the nation’s GDP growth. After the recession of 1981, one of the worst in our nation’s history, housing accounted for more than 23% of GDP growth.

Part of the reason that recovery from the 2008 recession was so slow was that housing only accounted for 6% of GDP growth that time. Experts are now predicting housing prices to rise 3% both this year and next year, as demand continues to exceed supply.

We can address two problems at once, to the benefit of everyone in Hawaii, if we start building affordable housing as soon as it’s safe to do so.

Judah Hoffenberg

Hawaii Kai

Thanks for coverage of UH coaching staff

I am a sports fan. I want to thank Steven Tsai and the Star-Advertiser sports team for the excellent series covering the University of Hawaii Warriors football coaching staff.

To cover each and every assistant and to give insight not only on their football experience but on their personal lives was awesome. I feel like I know them personally and wish them much success.

With no live sports to report, this novel idea surely provided a modicum of relief for us hunger- starved sports fans. Thank you.

James Nakasone

Mililani Mauka

