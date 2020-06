Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

“Love, Z”

By Jessie Sima

From the creator of “Not Quite Narwhal” comes the story of a young robot trying to find the meaning of love. Available as an e-book. Ages 4-7

“The Unfortunates”

By Kim Liggett

After a fatal accident, 17-year-old Grant Tavish escapes punishment due to his senator father’s connections. Grant plans to give himself justice by staging an accident during a caving trip and never returning. But the cave collapses, trapping him miles beneath the surface with four others. As they struggle to survive, they realize something else is with them. Ages 13 and up