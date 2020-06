Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Recalling Maui’s near and distant past, compiled from Honolulu Star-Advertiser archives:

50 years ago …

Five cases of hepatitis have been reported among Maui’s hippie colony. The treatment will be handled by the reestablishment of a clinic to monitor such diseases and maintain health standards, said Dr. Ira D. Hirschy, head of the state Department of Health’s Communicable Disease Division.

The outbreak is isolated among Maui’s “Banana Patch” hippie community. “There is not much of anything we can use for treatment except to see that they get a good, nourishing diet and enough rest so that they are able to build back their resistance,” Hirschy said. A cleanliness campaign will be mounted in light of the outbreak.

70 years ago …

Nearly 200 plantation employees of Libby, McNeil & Libby failed to report to work this morning. The walkout followed the suspension of 31 men in the pineapple harvesting crews who, the company says, have been participating in an organized slowdown for more than a week.

Only 12 plantation employees reported for work. Company officials said the slowdown in harvesting had seriously hampered both field and cannery operations and had reduced the earnings of several hundred employees. Officials could advance no reason for what they called the “calculated union slowdown.”

The ILWU denied that a slowdown exists and disclaimed any responsibility for the action.