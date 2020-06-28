Koa Ridge to finally offer homes for sale in July
- By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:08 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY CASTLE & COOKE
A rendering shows a spacious village center at the heart of the new community.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
A box drainage system was being installed at the Koa Ridge construction site Saturday as Castle & Cooke prepared to put its first homes on the market.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
“We’re really excited. Overnight success after 23 years,” said Harry Saunders President, Hawaii subsidiary of California-based Castle & Cooke Inc., at the job site Saturday showing the empty lots.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree