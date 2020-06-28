comscore Koa Ridge to finally offer homes for sale in July | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Koa Ridge to finally offer homes for sale in July

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:08 p.m.
COVID-19 is depressing Hawaii’s housing market, but the developer of Koa Ridge in Central Oahu is very eager to sell homes after more than 20 years of planning the new community. Read more

