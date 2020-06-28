Skywatch: Observe shadow magic during Lahaina Noon
By Chad Kalepa Baybayan and Emily Peavy Special to the Star-Advertiser
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2010
Members of Geocaching, a GPS treasure-hunting group, gather at Skygate Park to observe Lahaina Noon. The phenomenon, unique to Hawaii, occurs when the sun is directly overhead and results in objects casting very little or no shadow. At the moment of Lahaina Noon the shadow of the Skygate sculpture (as well as those of the Geocaching members) was centered directly below it.