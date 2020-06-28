comscore Skywatch: Observe shadow magic during Lahaina Noon | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Skywatch: Observe shadow magic during Lahaina Noon

  • By Chad Kalepa Baybayan and Emily Peavy, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2010 Members of Geocaching, a GPS treasure-hunting group, gather at Skygate Park to observe Lahaina Noon. The phenomenon, unique to Hawaii, occurs when the sun is directly overhead and results in objects casting very little or no shadow. At the moment of Lahaina Noon the shadow of the Skygate sculpture (as well as those of the Geocaching members) was centered directly below it.

July brings to the night sky the third of the year’s four seasonal star families, Manaiakalani, the Chiefly Fishing Line. Read more

