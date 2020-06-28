Hawaii News | Vital Statistics Vital statistics: June 12-18, 2020 Today Updated 9:09 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. MARRIAGE LICENSES AND BIRTH CERTIFICATES Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System. MARRIAGES Filed on Oahu, June 12 to 18 >> Deston Jovan Aiono and Chelsi Lark Au Hoy >> James Thomas Cadaoas and Heidi Jee Wun Choy >> Nicholas Samuel Cohn and Naiele de Souza Barros >> Anthony Rocco De Luca and Chasidy Leihualani Alvarez >> Phillippe Fernandez Galicinao and Stephen Mark Brennan >> Gerry Domingo Gapet and Gloria Bagaoisan >> Megan Elizabeth Garver and Van Hisashi Fujishige >> Daven Tuck Ming Goo and Un Ja Lee Goo >> Gwendolyn Lou Gottschall and Avery Kendall Brown >> Destiny Kawaihau Kanaiaupuni Kanani Kahala and Victor Javier Carrazco >> Bob Nuumau Lealao Sr. and Malia Virginia Anne Scanlan >> Yuji Sato Jr. and Lacey Sue Westphal >> Shane Robert Tanioka and Dawn Kuuleialoha Cockett >> Chad Polani Uyehara and Malia Yuri Kunioka BIRTHS Filed on Oahu, June 12 to 18 >> Ethan Tran Canonizado >> Victoria Scarlett Reotita Cardenas >> Liam Fox Concepcion Cunanan >> Abigail Laura Mei Li De Vera >> Kainalu Kalawai‘a Grant Dickson >> Stori Aretii Messinger Eisenstat >> Parker Wray Elliott >> Jedi Paul Thongdonkraduang Empleo >> Summer Joe Flinkstrom >> Archer Henrik Garcia >> Jett Charlie Kane Kapolei Garcia >> Kaiden Daquand Hamilton >> Ky-Mani Kaili Ioteba >> Ethan Yasuo Ito >> Tariu Va’atausili Manase Kaio >> Charles Lee McAlister >> Akamu Landon Mendonza >> Namaka Leimana Emmalani Malaiakini Pa‘ao‘ao >> Brielle Lynn Pulelehuakapulikimaikeanuenueokalani Nagamine Sarmiento >> Isabella Fulvia Saunders >> Raine Chikako Kaleinaniha‘aheohi‘ilani Shinkawa >> Stevie Kawehiokalani Shiroma >> Axel Roelof Tholen Previous Story Hawaii real estate sales: May 25-29, 2020