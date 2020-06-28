comscore Ferd Lewis: NCAA could hinder growth of men’s volleyball by shrinking tournament | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ferd Lewis: NCAA could hinder growth of men’s volleyball by shrinking tournament

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  Hawaii's Rado Parapunov hit past the block of Long Beach State's TJ DeFalco, left, and Simon Andersen during the NCAA tournament championship match on May 4, 2019 at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, Calif. LBSU claimed the title in four sets.

    Hawaii’s Rado Parapunov hit past the block of Long Beach State’s TJ DeFalco, left, and Simon Andersen during the NCAA tournament championship match on May 4, 2019 at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, Calif. LBSU claimed the title in four sets.

If you are the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team or, indeed, many of the nationally ranked teams that play men’s volleyball on the Division I level, be concerned. Be very concerned. Read more

