First Hawaiian debuts contactless cards

First Hawaiian Bank announced Monday the debut of contactless credit cards.

The contactless debit and credit technology provides speed, convenience and the ability to “tap & go” without the card leaving the customer’s hand or touching a terminal.

The new cards use near-field communication wireless connectivity, and customers simply “tap” by hovering any FHB debit or credit card over the contactless symbol on merchant terminals to make a payment. Customers might need to enter a PIN for transactions over $50.

“With consumers returning to their daily activities of shopping and dining, our new contactless payment cards offer our customers the ability to make their purchases quickly with their card never leaving their hand,” said Gregg Hirano, First Hawaiian senior vice president, card services division manager.

“Using the latest advances in digital, chip-enhanced technology, we’re able to quickly respond to changing consumer preferences with cards that enhance convenience, speed, security and safety.”

ON THE MOVE

Ohana Pacific Bank has promoted Paul Lee to executive vice president. Lee joined the bank in 2016 as a senior vice president with 23 years’ experience in the banking industry.