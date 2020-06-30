comscore Nan Inc. lands $146M airport contract | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Nan Inc. lands $146M airport contract

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Nan Inc. has been awarded a $146 million contract to make major improvements at Daniel K. Ino­uye International Airport, it was announced Monday. Read more

