comscore Column: Decryption key imperils our privacy and security | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Tech View

Column: Decryption key imperils our privacy and security

  • By Ryan Ozawa
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • Ryan Ozawa

    Ryan Ozawa

With all the chaos, confusion and conflict consuming the halls of government right now, you’d be forgiven for missing reports that the U.S. attorney general and a group of U.S. senators are backing a new bill that would crack open the secure spaces where you keep your deepest, darkest secrets. Read more

Previous Story
Teachers struggle to reach students during Hawaii schools’ shutdown

Scroll Up