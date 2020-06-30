comscore Women’s furlough program gets last-minute boost | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Women’s furlough program gets last-minute boost

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:14 p.m.

Hawaii’s only work furlough program for female inmates, which faces financial extinction after today, received a badly needed boost of support when House Speaker Scott Saiki announced that the House Finance Committee is expected to approve $450,045 to keep the program alive. Read more

