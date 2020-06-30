comscore University of Hawaii set to extend Spectrum contract | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

University of Hawaii set to extend Spectrum contract

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The University of Hawaii is expected to announce an extension soon of its TV rights and pay-per-view agreement with Spectrum that could shift additional football games to the package. Read more

