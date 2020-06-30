University of Hawaii set to extend Spectrum contract

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii is expected to announce an extension soon of its TV rights and pay-per-view agreement with Spectrum that could shift additional football games to the package.

The current six-year deal is scheduled to expire today, according to terms of the 2014 contract.

“We have agreed in principle and anticipate having it finalized sometime in July,” UH athletic director David Matlin said. He declined to say what the duration will be or how much UH will receive.

UH was to be paid $2,539,386 for 2020.

The Mountain West Conference’s new contract is said to place a four-game ceiling on the number of games its partners, Fox and CBS, can take from the UH inventory in 2020. In 2019 it was five.

Under terms of the current contract, Spectrum had a 90-day exclusive negotiating window with UH.

Oceanic Time Warner, which held the earlier contracts, was re-branded as Spectrum in 2017 following the 2016 acquisition of Time Warner by Charter Communications.