Column: Fix infrastructure to save our wildlife

  • By David Henkin and Brad Keitt
  • Today
  • Updated 6:42 p.m.
  • Brad Keitt is the Oceans & Islands Program director at the American Bird Conservancy.

  • David Henkin is an attorney in Earthjustice’s Mid-Pacific Office.

Hawaii has a problem that is killing our wildlife. Our communities’ infrastructure — the lights that brighten the streets, and the power lines strung along them — are decimating a large proportion of our wildlife. Nocturnal seabirds such as the Newell’s shearwater (‘a‘o) and Hawaiian petrel (‘ua‘u) are especially at risk. Read more

