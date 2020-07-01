comscore High school journalism bill dead for this legislative session | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

High school journalism bill dead for this legislative session

  • By Cassie Ordonio cordonio@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:57 p.m.

Hawaii high school journalists will have to wait yet another year to express their First Amendment rights in print without fear of censorship from their administration after the state Judiciary committee deferred the bill Tuesday morning. It is now dead for the legislative session. Read more

