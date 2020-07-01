comscore Justices fault state for mismanaging Hawaiian land trust | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Justices fault state for mismanaging Hawaiian land trust

  • By Rob Perez rperez@staradvertiser.com
  • STAR-ADVERTISER <strong>“I think it’s monumental for Native Hawaiians. We got such a great victory, one that will result in something that is payable.”</strong> <strong>Leona Kalima</strong> <em>Lead plaintiff in the case against the state</em>

The Hawaii Supreme Court issued a stinging rebuke Tuesday to the state for what the justices unanimously called wrongful conduct that has resulted in the state’s failure to reduce a growing wait list of Native Hawaiians seeking homesteads. Read more

