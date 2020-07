Hawaii Dental Service has named Patti Garrett general counsel, previously corporate counsel for The Queen’s Health Systems since 2009. Garrett’s 15 years’ experience as an attorney in health care also includes being counsel/acting regional counsel at Kaiser Permanente.

