Ferd Lewis: International student-athletes face tough road back to University of Hawaii campus
- By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM / 2019
Petra Melounova decided to return from the Czech Republic for a second shot at her senior season with the University of Hawaii women’s tennis team.
