Ferd Lewis: International student-athletes face tough road back to University of Hawaii campus

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM / 2019 Petra Melounova decided to return from the Czech Republic for a second shot at her senior season with the University of Hawaii women’s tennis team.

    Petra Melounova decided to return from the Czech Republic for a second shot at her senior season with the University of Hawaii women’s tennis team.

The good news for the University of Hawaii is that Petra Melounova, the most accomplished tennis player in school history, plans to return. Read more

