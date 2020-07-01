Infielder Dustin Demeter’s return keeps University of Hawaii baseball team’s lineup intact
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Hawaii’s Dustin Demeter threw to first base during a game against Washington State on Feb. 21 at Les Murakami Stadium. Demeter started at third base in all 17 games of UH’s abbreviated season.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree