Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Enjoy the holiday, but safety first

Coronavirus flare-ups in California have spurred reclosings of some beaches, unfortunate heading into this Fourth of July weekend. Fortunately, that's not the case here, so enjoy.

Further, the cancellation of Hawaii's community fireworks shows could prompt more families and friends to gather for backyard barbecues. Remember, though, that the coronavirus is still out there, so take care to do all the responsible mask-wearing, hand-washing and physical-distancing things. Happy Independence Day and enjoy our freedoms, such as they are.

We look good on Harvard's map

The green category in which a new Harvard-led risk assessment map has placed Hawaii for COVID-19 is good news. It means "close to containment" of infections. But look closely (globalepidemics.org/key-metrics-for-covid-suppression): Honolulu and Kauai counties still show as yellow ("potential community spread"). Translation: Continue testing, contact tracing and isolation, as well as social distancing, masking and other measures. That's how we stay in the green as return-to-tourism approaches.