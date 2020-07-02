Chinatown, downtown streets are scheduled for repair

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell on Wednesday announced a pair of long- awaited street rehabilitation projects for the downtown and Chinatown areas of Oahu.

The first project — expected to begin July 13 — encompasses the area from Maunakea to Alakea streets, and includes parts of Queen, Merchant, and Pauahi streets, along with Nuuanu Avenue. It involves repaving as well as gutter repairs and the installation of some bulb-outs to improve pedestrian safety.

The estimated $7 million project has been awarded to Road Builders Corp. and is expected to last about nine months, into April of next year.

Caldwell said he was making good on a promise to repave roads made when he ran for mayor eight years ago. To date, he said, his administration has paved more than 2,200 lane miles on Oahu.

“These are basic things that government should do at a city level, and we’re doing them, we’ve been doing them,” he said at a news conference Wednesday. “And the good news now is the major thoroughfares in downtown Honolulu and Chinatown, by the end of next year, should be smooth for everybody.”

Caldwell said he did not necessarily begin with most heavily used roads, but with ones that had been neglected, sometimes for 40 to 50 years, including those in subdivisions and the backs of valleys around the island.

These projects will now focus on downtown Honolulu, as well as Chinatown, alongside a number of initiatives the mayor announced Tuesday to beautify the historic district.

Previous bulb-outs, or curb extensions, elicited opposition from merchants in Chinatown three years ago because they made it more difficult for customers to make a quick stop to pick up a purchase. Caldwell said on Wednesday, however, that the bulb-outs protect pedestrians crossing streets, particularly seniors shopping in Chinatown, and are a traffic-calming measure.

A second street rehabilitation project will go out to bid soon, encompassing parts of downtown including sections of Pali Highway, Bishop, King, Richards and Punchbowl streets. Details will be announced later.

To minimize traffic disruptions, scheduled work for the first project will take place during the day from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, when there will be minimal road closures, and from 6:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Friday, when there will be extensive road closures.

Signs restricting parking will be posted, and the public is warned that vehicles in violation will be towed at the owners’ expense.

Contractors also warn that walking or driving across an uncured asphalt pavement could cause serious burns and leave tracking marks on driveways and sidewalks. Due to these hazards, entry and exit through the construction area during work hours might be delayed.

Motorists should anticipate detours and road closures and allow extra travel time. Deliveries and trash collection will be allowed during construction.

Questions or concerns can be directed to Road Builders at 833-5400.

ROAD WORK

The project encompasses portions of the downtown and Chinatown areas including the following streets:

WHERE

>> Queen Street (Nimitz Highway – Punchbowl Street)

>> Merchant Street (Nuuanu Avenue – Mililani Street)

>> Marin Street (Smith Street – Nuuanu Avenue)

>> Pauahi Street (River Street – Fort Street Mall)

>> Chaplain Lane (Nuuanu Avenue – Fort Street Mall)

>> Mililani Street (Queen Street – South King Street)

>> Alakea Street (Nimitz Highway – Beretania Street)

>> Bethel Street (Nimitz Highway –Beretania Street)

>> Nuuanu Avenue (Nimitz Highway – School Street)

>> Smith Street (Nimitz Highway – Beretania Street)

>> Maunakea Street (Nimitz Highway – Vineyard Boulevard)

>> Kekaulike Street (Nimitz Highway – King Street)

WHEN

Road work expected to begin July 13

>> 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, with minimal road closures.

>> 6:30 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Friday, with extensive road closures.