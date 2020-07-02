comscore Lawmakers, public question BLNR member’s intentions | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Lawmakers, public question BLNR member’s intentions

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  Christopher Yuen

    HAWAII.GOV

    Christopher Yuen

State lawmakers and hundreds of individuals questioned the intentions of longtime Board of Land and Natural Resources member Christopher Yuen ahead of a vote that could extend his term. Read more

