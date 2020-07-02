comscore Trolley driver pleads no contest in pedestrian death | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Trolley driver pleads no contest in pedestrian death

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:19 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Ernest Urata

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Ernest Urata

The trolley driver who struck and killed 76-year-old pedestrian Ernest Urata in Kakaako in 2018 pleaded no contest Wednesday to first-degree negligent homicide. Read more

Previous Story
High school journalism bill dead for this legislative session

Scroll Up