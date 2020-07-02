Hawaii Beat | Sports University of Hawaii athletics launches crowd-funding campaign By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The University of Hawaii has launched a GoBows Crowdfunding campaign to raise $250,000 to help fund additional scholarships, health and wellness efforts and facility safeguards in the wake of COVID-19. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The University of Hawaii has launched a GoBows Crowdfunding campaign to raise $250,000 to help fund additional scholarships, health and wellness efforts and facility safeguards in the wake of COVID-19. The campaign began June 29 and will end Sept. 30. A major part of it is to help underwrite fifth-year scholarships for athletes whose spring seasons were canceled. The NCAA is allowing those athletes extended eligibility. Other areas include on-going and additional support for mental health, COVID-19 testing, quarantine subsidies, plexi-glass shields, sanitation supplies and new technologies. Donation can be made at: uhfoundation.org/gobows. Previous Story Scoreboard Next Story Scoreboard