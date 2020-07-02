University of Hawaii athletics launches crowd-funding campaign

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii has launched a GoBows Crowdfunding campaign to raise $250,000 to help fund additional scholarships, health and wellness efforts and facility safeguards in the wake of COVID-19.

The campaign began June 29 and will end Sept. 30.

A major part of it is to help underwrite fifth-year scholarships for athletes whose spring seasons were canceled. The NCAA is allowing those athletes extended eligibility.

Other areas include on-going and additional support for mental health, COVID-19 testing, quarantine subsidies, plexi-glass shields, sanitation supplies and new technologies.

Donation can be made at: uhfoundation.org/gobows.