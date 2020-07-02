comscore University of Hawaii athletics launches crowd-funding campaign | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

University of Hawaii athletics launches crowd-funding campaign

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The University of Hawaii has launched a GoBows Crowdfunding campaign to raise $250,000 to help fund additional scholarships, health and wellness efforts and facility safeguards in the wake of COVID-19. Read more

