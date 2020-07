Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii Society of Business Professionals appointed Warren Miyake its new president and named its FY 2021 board of directors. Miyake has nearly 20 years of experience at AVCO, a locally owned and operated audiovisual systems integration company. The new board of directors includes Kirk Nakamoto, Bank of Hawaii, past president and program vice president; Kyle Okamura, D.R. Horton, treasurer; Steve Novak, Steve Novak Consulting, secretary; Harvey Rackmil, HONBLUE Inc., membership vice president; and Erin Khan, Anthology Marketing Group, communications vice president.

The Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union 1260 has officially sworn in newly elected Business Manager/Financial Secretary Leroy Chincio Jr. and members of the executive board. The IBEW Local 1260 represents approximately 3,000 members who work in a diversity of fields, including utilities, construction, telecommunications, broadcasting, manufacturing and government, across Hawaii, Guam and Wake Island.

