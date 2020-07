Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The tragic deaths of George Floyd and others at the hands of law enforcement indicate that the moment of reckoning has arrived and something has to be done. Read more

As the “Black Lives Matter” movement intensifies its demand for racial equality and a meaningful criminal justice reform, wonderful sights have emerged. Large numbers of white people are seen joining people of other races in their march to seek justice for the brutal killing of a Black man by a white Minneapolis police officer.

These iconic episodes of solidarity, rare in a deeply divided society, could be the impetus toward improving race relations. I hope that the spirit of togetherness demonstrated by the protesters will inspire congressional leaders to find the courage to reject partisan politics and ideological purity that are used to stymie the legislative process and pass a law that adequately addresses the issues raised by the protesters.

The tragic deaths of George Floyd and others at the hands of law enforcement indicate that the moment of reckoning has arrived and something has to be done. Congress needs to pass legislation designed to prevent similar needless police killings in the future.

Rod Bagcal Catiggay

Mililani

Armed officers killed unarmed Oahu men

Kollin Elderts, an unarmed man, was killed by Christopher Deedy, a State Department agent. Mike Butay, unarmed, died after being arrested by Honolulu police in Nanakuli. He reportedly said, “I can’t breathe.” Delmar Espejo, unarmed, was shot in the back and killed by a deputy sheriff at the state Capitol.

City Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro attempted to bring justice for Elderts, to no avail. Honolulu police officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama were killed, a great loss to their families. Can the police department imagine the loss to the families of the unarmed men?

Julian Leo

Waianae

Union workers’ pay given top priority

After a few months on vacation, our Legislature triumphantly returned. What is the first thing they dealt with? Pandemic issues? Unemployment strategies? Supporting small business? Diversifying the economy? A plan for education?

No, no, no. The No. 1 priority? Are you ready? Pay raises for government employees. Really? Seriously? If there is any indication that the best and brightest people of our state are forgoing a career in politics, this is it.

Mark Middleton

Pearl City

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter