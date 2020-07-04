comscore Rick Blangiardi’s bank problems from 35 years ago resurface as mayoral race heats up | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Rick Blangiardi’s bank problems from 35 years ago resurface as mayoral race heats up

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:43 p.m.
  • Craig T. Kojima / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Mayoral candidate Rick Blangiardi discusses a 1985 lawsuit at his campaign headquarters.

    Craig T. Kojima / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

Blangiardi said he was disappointed that news website Honolulu Civil Beat posted a story Thursday about the 35-year-old lawsuits that led to his personal bankruptcy — five weeks before the Aug. 8 nonpartisan primary for Honolulu mayor. Read more

