K-Drama: Min-ho’s date has family’s attention on ‘That’s the Way It Is’

This week’s synopses

“That’s the Way It Is”

Episode 9

6:40 p.m. today

The whole family’s attention is focused on Min-ho, who came back from a date. However, the family grows frustrated by Min-ho’s attempts to stay silent about what really happened.

Episode 10

7:45 p.m. today

After a long wait, Na-young finally receives a role in a drama and is delighted to meet the writer and director. Although the writer that Na-young meets dismisses her, saying that this might not be the right fit for her due to her age. Meanwhile, Se-hyun decides that he wants to marry Yoo-ri.

“Good Casting”

Episode 11

7:45 p.m. Monday

Chan-mi suspects that Seo Guk-hwan is Michael and strikes a deal with Tak Sang-gi. Meanwhile, Ye-eun discovers the relationship between Min-seok and Chan-mi. Seok-ho grows ever so closer to learning who his new secretary is.

Episode 12

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Chan-mi departs alone to a rendezvous point where she plans to make a deal with Tak Sang-gi. An unexpected intruder results in a devastating accident. Will the team arrive in time to save Chan-mi?

“Backstreet Rookie”

Episode 1

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Four years ago, Choi Dae-hyun runs into a group of high school students that look like troublemakers and gets pressured into doing them a favor. One student named Jung Saet-byul asks for his number, but never calls. Fast-forward to the present day, Dae-hyun now owns a small convenience store where Saet-byul, now a college student, applies for a job. Fortunately, Saet-byul is no longer a troublemaker.

Episode 2

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Against his better judgment, Dae-hyun hires Saet-byul, but his skepticism of her still lingers. However, Saet-byul shows that she is a model employee. Meanwhile, a minor is caught purchasing cigarettes in Dae-hyun’s store. He faces a possible suspension of his store.

“Return of Bok Dan-ji”

Episodes 81-82

7:45 p.m. Friday

Mi-ok finally finds out the truth and is still in shock. Dan-ji becomes furious after seeing Mi-ok in a shocked state and picks up the phone to call someone. Dan-ji meets with Seo-jin and tells her to hand over the dash cam video.

Episodes 83-84

7:45 p.m. Saturday

Dan-ji tries to get back at Seo-jin. Dan-ji distributes documents to the directors on Jooshin Group’s important day of signing their contracts. Ye-won is surprised by all of the photos Hwa-young had kept in her possession.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.