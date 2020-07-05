comscore K-Drama: Min-ho’s date has family’s attention on ‘That’s the Way It Is’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features | K-­Drama

K-Drama: Min-ho’s date has family’s attention on ‘That’s the Way It Is’

  • By Jeff Chung, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The whole family’s attention is focused on Min-ho, who came back from a date. However, the family grows frustrated by Min-ho’s attempts to stay silent about what really happened. Read more

Previous Story
How to start meditating

Scroll Up