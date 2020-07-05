Features | K-Drama K-Drama: Min-ho’s date has family’s attention on ‘That’s the Way It Is’ By Jeff Chung, Special to the Star-Advertiser Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The whole family’s attention is focused on Min-ho, who came back from a date. However, the family grows frustrated by Min-ho’s attempts to stay silent about what really happened. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. This week’s synopses “That’s the Way It Is” Episode 9 6:40 p.m. today The whole family’s attention is focused on Min-ho, who came back from a date. However, the family grows frustrated by Min-ho’s attempts to stay silent about what really happened. Episode 10 7:45 p.m. today After a long wait, Na-young finally receives a role in a drama and is delighted to meet the writer and director. Although the writer that Na-young meets dismisses her, saying that this might not be the right fit for her due to her age. Meanwhile, Se-hyun decides that he wants to marry Yoo-ri. “Good Casting” Episode 11 7:45 p.m. Monday Chan-mi suspects that Seo Guk-hwan is Michael and strikes a deal with Tak Sang-gi. Meanwhile, Ye-eun discovers the relationship between Min-seok and Chan-mi. Seok-ho grows ever so closer to learning who his new secretary is. Episode 12 7:45 p.m. Tuesday Chan-mi departs alone to a rendezvous point where she plans to make a deal with Tak Sang-gi. An unexpected intruder results in a devastating accident. Will the team arrive in time to save Chan-mi? “Backstreet Rookie” Episode 1 7:45 p.m. Wednesday Four years ago, Choi Dae-hyun runs into a group of high school students that look like troublemakers and gets pressured into doing them a favor. One student named Jung Saet-byul asks for his number, but never calls. Fast-forward to the present day, Dae-hyun now owns a small convenience store where Saet-byul, now a college student, applies for a job. Fortunately, Saet-byul is no longer a troublemaker. Episode 2 7:45 p.m. Thursday Against his better judgment, Dae-hyun hires Saet-byul, but his skepticism of her still lingers. However, Saet-byul shows that she is a model employee. Meanwhile, a minor is caught purchasing cigarettes in Dae-hyun’s store. He faces a possible suspension of his store. “Return of Bok Dan-ji” Episodes 81-82 7:45 p.m. Friday Mi-ok finally finds out the truth and is still in shock. Dan-ji becomes furious after seeing Mi-ok in a shocked state and picks up the phone to call someone. Dan-ji meets with Seo-jin and tells her to hand over the dash cam video. Episodes 83-84 7:45 p.m. Saturday Dan-ji tries to get back at Seo-jin. Dan-ji distributes documents to the directors on Jooshin Group’s important day of signing their contracts. Ye-won is surprised by all of the photos Hwa-young had kept in her possession. Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com. Previous Story How to start meditating