Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Illustrations and simple text help the reader understand the numbers one to 10 and recognize them as they appear all around us, especially at bedtime. Read more

Books recommended by the Hawaii State Library:

“Goodnight, Numbers”

By Danica McKellar

Illustrations and simple text help the reader understand the numbers one to 10 and recognize them as they appear all around us, especially at bedtime. The book includes a note to parents. Available as an e-book. Ages 2-5

“Castle in the Clouds”

By Kerstin Gier

In the Swiss mountains, there’s an old grand hotel steeped in tradition and faded splendor. When the famous New Year’s Eve Ball takes place, and guests from all over the world arrive, excitement returns to the vast hallways. Sophie, who works as an intern, is making sure that everything goes according to plan. Unexpected problems keep arising, and some of the guests are not who they pretend to be. Sophie finds herself in a perilous adventure, and at risk of losing not only her job but also her heart. Ages 12 and up