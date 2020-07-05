comscore On the Scene with Roy Sakuma | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features | On the Scene

On the Scene with Roy Sakuma

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Roy and Kathy Sakuma

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Roy and Kathy Sakuma

Roy Sakuma discovered his days as a Roosevelt High School student were over when the principal told him, “One of us has to go, and it’s not me.” Read more

Previous Story
How to start meditating

Scroll Up